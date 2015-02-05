Pages

Tuesday, 3 February 2015

5G: A 2020 Vision


I had the pleasure of speaking at the CW (Cambridge Wireless) event ‘5G: A Practical Approach’. It was a very interesting event with great speakers. Over the next few weeks, I will hopefully add the presentations from some of the other speakers too.

In fact before the presentation (below), I had a few discussions over the twitter to validate if people agree with my assumptions. For those who use twitter, maybe you may want to have a look at some of these below:







Anyway, here is the presentation.

 
Posted by Zahid Ghadialy at 21:16
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Reactions: 

2 comments:

DataXoom said...

This is the most comprehensive overview of 5G that we've seen - thank you for sharing. Most of the companies in the "race" to initially offer 5G are outside of North America. How do you see U.S. carriers approaching 5G?

4 February 2015 at 14:38
Zahid Ghadialy said...

There is very little activities by the carriers in the USA but there is a lot of research by US universities.

4 February 2015 at 21:33

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 