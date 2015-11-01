Quick Summary of LTE Voice Summit 2015 (#LTEVoice)

summary of the LTE voice summit was very much appreciated so I have created one this year too.
‘VoLTE network deployment is the one of the most difficult project ever, the implementation complexity and workload is unparalleled in history’ - China Mobile group vice-president Mr.Liu AiliSurprisingly, not many presentations were shared so I have gone back to the tweets and the pictures I took to compile this report. You may want to download the PDF from slideshare to be able to see the links. Hope you find it useful.
