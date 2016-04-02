Some interesting April Fools' Day 2016 Technology Jokes

When I posted April Fools' jokes on the blog last couple of years (see 2014 & 2015) , they seem to be very popular so I thought its worth posting them this year too. If I missed any interesting ones, please add in comments.
The one I really liked best is the Samsung Internet of Trousers (IoT) featuring:
Wi-Fly: Gone are the days of unnoticed, unzipped trouser zippers upon exiting the restroom. Should your fly remain open for more than three minutes, the ZipARTIK module will send a series of notifications to your smartphone to save you from further embarrassment.
Get Up! Alert: Using pressure sensors, Samsung’s intelligent trousers detect prolonged periods of inactivity and send notifications to ‘get up off of that thing’ at least once an hour. Should you remain seated for more than three hours, devices embedded in each of the rear pockets send mild electrical shocks to provide extra motivation.
Keep-Your-Pants-On Mode: Sometimes it’s easy to get carried away with the moment. The Samsung Bio-Processor in your pants checks your bio-data including your heart rate and perspiration level. If these indicators get too high, Samsung’s trousers will send you subtle notifications as a reminder of the importance of keeping your cool.
Fridge Lock: If the tension around your waist gets too high, the embedded ARTIK chip module will send signals to your refrigerator to prevent you from overeating. The fridge door lock can then only be deactivated with consent from a designated person such as your mother or significant other.
Microsoft has an MS-DOS mobile in mind for this day. I wont be surprised if a real product like this does become popular with older generation. I personally wouldn't mind an MS-DOS app on my mobile. Here is a video:
It would have been strange if we didnt have a Robot for a joke. Domino's have introduced the Domimaker. Here's how it works:
T-Mobile USA is not shy pulling punches on its rivals with the Binge On data plan where it lets people view certain video channels without using up their data. Here is the video and more details on mashable.
Google had quite a few pranks as always. I will ignore 'mic drop' which backfired and caused them headache.
Google Express has a new delivery mechanism, just for the April Fool's day. (There has to be one drone idea)
Google Cardboard Plastic is an interesting one too. Here is the video:
Finally, its the Google Fiber Teleportation.
Other interesting ones:
- US Army scientists successfully 'teleport' Soldiers
- CNN: April Fools' Day 2016: Best and worst jokes
- Introducing BBC Store Video
- BMW invents revolutionary baby shoes that will stop your toddler from falling over
- TNW: The best and worst tech April Fools’ 2016 jokes
- 9To5Google: Roundup: Top April Fools’ products gags from Google, Samsung, and more
- GeekWire: What’s realer than real?
- BGR: April Fools’ roundup: All the best jokes from around the web
- Virgin America redesigns logo for April Fools' Day
