What's '5G' in one word for you?

Last month in the IET 'Towards 5G Mobile Technology – Vision to Reality' seminar, Dr. Mike Short threw out a challenge to all speakers to come up with one word to describe 5G technology. The speakers came up with the following 'one words':
- Professor Mischa Dohler, Centre for Telecommunications Research, King's College London, UK - Skills
- Professor Maziar Nekovee, Professor,University of Sussex UK - Transformative or Magic
- Professor Andy Sutton, Principal Network Architect, BT, UK - Opportunity
- Professor Mark Beach, University of Bristol, UK - Networked-Society
- Mark Barrett, CMO, Bluwireless, UK - Gigabit
- Dr Nishanth Sastry, Centre for Telecommunications Research, Kings’ College London, UK - Flexibility or Efficiency
- Dr Reiner Hoppe, Developer Electromagnetic Solutions, Altair - Radio
- Professor Klaus Moessner, 5G Innovation Centre, University of Surrey, UK - Capacity
- Joe Butler, Director of Technology, Ofcom, UK - Ubiquity
- Dr Deeph Chana, Deputy Director, Institute for Security Science and Technology, Imperial College London, UK - Accessibility
Anyway, for anyone interested, the following story summarises the event:
Related links:
- 5G Network Architecture and Design Update - Jan 2017
- Videos from IET TV: Towards 5G Mobile Technology – Vision to Reality
No comments:
Post a Comment