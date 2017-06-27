Mission Critical Services update from 3GPP - June 2017

3GPP has published an overview of what has been achieved so far in the Mission Critical and also provides an outlook of what can be expected in the near future. A more detailed paper summarizing the use cases and functional aspects of Rel-13, Rel-14 and upcoming Rel-15 will be published later this year.
Mission Critical Services – Detailed List of Rel-13, Rel-14 and Rel-15 Functionalities
Rel-13 MCPTT (completed 2016)
- User authentication and service authorization
- Configuration
- Affiliation and de-affiliation
- Group calls on-network and off-network (within one system or multiple systems, pre-arranged or chat model, late entry, broadcast group calls, emergency group calls, imminent peril group calls, emergency alerts)
- Private calls on-network and off-network (automatic or manual commencement modes, emergency private calls)
- MCPTT security
- Encryption (media and control signalling)
- Simultaneous sessions for call
- Dynamic group management (group regrouping)
- Floor control in on-network (within one system or across systems) and in off-network
- Pre-established sessions
- Resource management (unicast, multicast, modification, shared priority)
- Multicast/Unicast bearer control, MBMS (Multimedia Broadcast/Multicast Service) bearers
- Location configuration, reporting and triggering
- Use of UE-to-network relays
Rel-14 MC Services (completed 2017)
MC Services Common Functionalities:
- User authentication and service authorization
- Service configuration
- Affiliation and de-affiliation
- Extended Location Features
- (Dynamic) Group Management
- Identity management
- MC Security framework
- Encryption (media and control signalling)
MCPTT Enhancements:
- First-to-answer call setup (with and without floor control)
- Floor control for audio cut-in enabled group
- Updating the selected MC Service user profile for an MC Service
- Ambient listening call
- MCPTT private call-back request
- Remote change of selected group
MCVideo, Common Functions plus:
- Group Call (including emergency group calls, imminent peril group calls, emergency alerts)
- Private Call (off-network)
- Transmission Control
MCData, Common Functions plus:
- Short Data Service (SDS)
- File Distribution (FD) (on-network)
- Transmission and Reception Control
- Handling of Disposition Notifications
- Communication Release
Rel-15 MC Services (in progress)
MC Services Common Functionalities Enhancements:
- Enhanced MCPTT group call setup procedure with MBMS bearer
- Enhanced Location management, information and triggers
- Interconnection between 3GPP defined MC systems
- Interworking with legacy systems
MCPTT Enhancements:
- Remotely initiated MCPTT call
- Enhanced handling of MCPTT Emergency Alerts
- Enhanced Broadcast group call
- Updating pre-selected MC Service user profile
- Temporary group call - user regroup
- Functional alias identity for user and equipment
- Multiple simultaneous users
MCVideo Additions:
- Video push
- Video pull
- Private call (on-network)
- Broadcast Group Call
- Ambient Viewing Call
- Capability information sharing
- Simultaneous Sessions
- Use of MBMS transmission
- Emergency and imminent peril private communications
- Primary and Partner MC system interactions for MCVideo communications
- Remote video parameters control capabilities
MCData Additions:
- MCData specific Location
- Enhanced Status
- Accessing list of deferred communications
- Usage of MBMS
- Emergency Alert
- Data streaming
- File Distribution (FD) (off-network)
- IP connectivity
Release-14 features will be available by end of September 2017 and many Release-15 features, that is being hurried due to 5G will be available by June 2018.
