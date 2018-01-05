5G Network Architecture, Design and Optimisation - Jan 2018

Prof. Andy Sutton, Principal Network Architect, Architecture & Strategy, TSO, BT, provided an update on 5G Network Architecture & Design last year
which was also the most popular post of 2017
on 3G4G blog. This year again, he has delivered an update on the same topic at IET '5G - State of Play' conference. He has kindly shared the slides (embedded below) that are available to download from Slideshare.
The video of this talk as follows:
There are many valuable insights in this talk and the other talks from this conference. All the videos from the IET conference are available here
and they are worth your time.
