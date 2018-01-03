3GPP-VRIF workshop on Virtual Reality Ecosystem & Standards in 5G

Augmented / Virtual Reality Requirements for 5G. The topic of Virtual Reality has since made good progress for 5G. There are 2 technical reports that is looking at VR specifically. They are:
Anyway, back in Dec. 3GPP and Virtual Reality Industry Forum (VRIF) held a workshop on VR Ecosystem & Standards. All the materials, including agenda is available here. The final report is not there yet but I assume that there will be a press release when the report is published.
While there are some interesting presentations, here is what I found interesting:
From presentation by Gordon Castle, Head of Strategy Development, Ericsson
From presentation by Martin Renschler, Senior Director Technology, Qualcomm
Wikipedia entry. According to the Nokia presentation, Facebook’s marketing people call this “6DOF;” the engineers at MPEG call it “3DOF+.”
XR is 'cross reality', which is any hardware that combines aspects of AR, MR and VR; such as Google Tango.
From presentation by Devon Copley, Former Head of Product, Nokia Ozo VR Platform
From presentation by Youngkwon Lim, Samsung Research America; the presentation provided a link to a recent YouTube video on this presentation. I really liked it so I am embedding that here:
Finally, from presentation by Gilles Teniou, SA4 Vice chairman - Video SWG chairman, 3GPP
You can check and download all the presentations here.
Further Reading:
- 3GPP TR 26.918: Virtual Reality (VR) media services over 3GPP
- 3GPP TR 26.929: QoE parameters and metrics relevant to the Virtual Reality user experience
The second one is work in progress though.
Anyway, back in Dec. 3GPP and Virtual Reality Industry Forum (VRIF) held a workshop on VR Ecosystem & Standards. All the materials, including agenda is available here. The final report is not there yet but I assume that there will be a press release when the report is published.
While there are some interesting presentations, here is what I found interesting:
From presentation by Gordon Castle, Head of Strategy Development, Ericsson
From presentation by Martin Renschler, Senior Director Technology, Qualcomm
Wikipedia entry. According to the Nokia presentation, Facebook’s marketing people call this “6DOF;” the engineers at MPEG call it “3DOF+.”
XR is 'cross reality', which is any hardware that combines aspects of AR, MR and VR; such as Google Tango.
From presentation by Devon Copley, Former Head of Product, Nokia Ozo VR Platform
From presentation by Youngkwon Lim, Samsung Research America; the presentation provided a link to a recent YouTube video on this presentation. I really liked it so I am embedding that here:
Finally, from presentation by Gilles Teniou, SA4 Vice chairman - Video SWG chairman, 3GPP
You can check and download all the presentations here.
Further Reading:
No comments:
Post a Comment