Top 10 posts for 2017 and some other 3G4G info

Here are the top 10 3G4G blog posts (in descending order of popularity) for 2017:
- 5G Network Architecture and Design Update - Jan 2017
- 5G: Architecture, QoS, gNB, Specifications - April 2017 Update
- Self-backhauling: Integrated access and backhaul links for 5G
- 5G Core Network, System Architecture & Registration Procedure
- High Power / Performance User Equipment (#HPUE)
- IMT-2020 (5G) Requirements
- 5G – Beyond the Hype
- Variety of 3GPP IoT technologies and Market Status - May 2017
- 2G / 3G Switch Off: A Tale of Two Worlds
- 5G Research Presentation on URLLC
As you can see, 7/10 were on 5G which is probably not a surprise 😉.
In other news, this year I have done a lot more activities on 3G4G sites (thanks to support and encouragement from my current employer, Parallel Wireless). You can see links to all different 3G4G channels on top of the blog. I was also interviewed by TechPlayon and TechTrained (the similarity of name is just a coincidence). I was also named a key 5G influencer for 2017.
Back in 2011, I wrote the 1000th post and asked for your feedback. Here again, I would like to ask for your feedback, either on this post or on any posts. There are check-boxes for you to give instant feedback or you can add your comments in any of the posts.
I also mentioned in 2011 that the 3G4G blog will be touching 1.5 million page view mark, now in 2017 (10 years after the start of this blog), we have crossed over 9.5 million official page views (page views for first 3 years were not counted). Here is a snapshot of the stats for this and the small cells blog.
This has all been possible because of contributions from many individuals who share their presentations, knowledge and support my activities in many different ways. Thank you!
Finally, I can make mistakes too so please feel free to correct me anytime you spot me saying something wrong. I don't mind 😊
