QoS Flow Establishments in 5G Standalone RAN and Core

Today I launched a new video on my YouTube channel that explains how QoS Flows are established in 5G RAN and Core. It also highlights the main differences between 4G E-RAB handling and 5G QoS Flows.
Related Posts:
- The 3G4G Blog: Anomaly Detection and other AI Algorithms in RAN Optimization
- The 3G4G Blog: How to Identify Network Slices in NG RAN
- The 3G4G Blog: Network Slicing in NG RAN
- The 3G4G Blog: Network Slicing Tutorials and Other Resources
- The 3G4G Blog: Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) in 5G Challenge by ITU
- The 3G4G Blog: Conditional Handover (Rel. 16) Explained
- The 3G4G Blog: UE Radio Capability Signaling Optimization (RACS) in Rel. 16
No comments:
Post a Comment