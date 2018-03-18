Well, it was officially 3G4G's first Mobile World Congress so I took time to go through the different booths, demos, etc. and compile a small presentation
The presentation (embedded below and can be downloaded from Slideshare) covers the following companies:Our first official #MWC18 thanks to @Parallel_tw. Do wave to @zahidtg when you see him around pic.twitter.com/ETR9oU21z9— 3G4G (@3g4gUK) February 26, 2018
Acceleran
Action Technologies
Airspan
Altiostar
Azcom
BaiCells
BravoCom
CBNL
CCS
Ceragon
Comba Telecom
Commscope
Fingu
Gemtek
IP.Access
JMA Wireless
Kleos
MitraStar
NuRAN
Parallel Wireless
Polaris Networks
Qualcomm
Qucell
Raycap
Ruckus
SOLiD
SpiderCloud
Vodafone
Zinwave
Small Cells, Macrocells, Backhaul, Infrastructure and other connectivity solutions from #MWC18 from 3G4G
Do let me know if you found it useful
2 comments:
Did you visit the booth of "Lekha Wireless Solutions Pvt Ltd."..? Just curious to know your thoughts about the same.
Sorry, didn't. MWC is too big for one person.
