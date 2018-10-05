5G Network Architecture Options (Updated)

ICYMI, we created an updated video on 5G Network Architecture options. The videos and slides are embedded below.
This updated presentation/video looks at 5G Network Architecture options that have been proposed by 3GPP for deployment of 5G. It covers the Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) architecture. In the NSA architecture, EN-DC (E-UTRA-NR Dual Connectivity), NGEN-DC (NG-RAN E-UTRA-NR Dual Connectivity) and NE-DC (NR-E-UTRA Dual Connectivity) has been looked at. Finally, migration strategies proposed by vendors and operators (MNOs / SPs) have been discussed.
Nokia has also released a whitepaper on this topic that I only became aware of after my slides / video were done. More details in the tweet below.
Nokia has released a whitepaper on 5G Network Deployment Options, 'Understanding the strange language of NSA vs SA and options 3, 2, 7 and 4'. Available here: https://t.co/FJEIbEuAFO - ICYMI, we also made a new tutorial on this topic: https://t.co/5QOll1Sui7 pic.twitter.com/tHjbuEfW3l— 3G4G (@3g4gUK) October 5, 2018
