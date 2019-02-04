skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
The 3G4G Blog
Latest news and information on 3G, 4G, 5G wireless and technologies in general.
Pages
Home
About
YouTube
3G4G Homepage
Small Cells Blog
Operator Watch
Monday, 4 February 2019
A quick tutorial on Open RAN, vRAN & White Box RAN
I made a short tutorial based on my understanding of Open RAN, Virtualised RAN and WhiteBox RAN. Slides and video embedded below.
Beginners: Open RAN, White Box RAN & vRAN
from
3G4G
Posted by
Zahid Ghadialy
at
08:32
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Facebook
,
Open RAN
,
Tutorials
,
Videos
Reactions:
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
Pageviews last 30 days
Tweets by @zahidtg
Like 3G4G blog
Blog Archive
▼
2019
(6)
▼
February
(2)
A quick tutorial on Open RAN, vRAN & White Box RAN...
ITU-NGMN Joint Conference on “Licensing practices ...
►
January
(4)
►
2018
(52)
►
December
(3)
►
November
(3)
►
October
(6)
►
September
(6)
►
August
(3)
►
July
(5)
►
June
(6)
►
May
(4)
►
April
(4)
►
March
(4)
►
February
(3)
►
January
(5)
►
2017
(63)
►
December
(8)
►
November
(8)
►
October
(5)
►
September
(9)
►
August
(4)
►
July
(5)
►
June
(4)
►
May
(4)
►
April
(4)
►
March
(4)
►
February
(4)
►
January
(4)
►
2016
(49)
►
December
(3)
►
November
(4)
►
October
(4)
►
September
(6)
►
August
(5)
►
July
(4)
►
June
(4)
►
May
(4)
►
April
(3)
►
March
(4)
►
February
(3)
►
January
(5)
►
2015
(52)
►
December
(5)
►
November
(5)
►
October
(5)
►
September
(3)
►
August
(5)
►
July
(4)
►
June
(6)
►
May
(5)
►
April
(4)
►
March
(4)
►
February
(3)
►
January
(3)
►
2014
(70)
►
December
(5)
►
November
(6)
►
October
(6)
►
September
(4)
►
August
(3)
►
July
(6)
►
June
(9)
►
May
(6)
►
April
(6)
►
March
(6)
►
February
(5)
►
January
(8)
►
2013
(109)
►
December
(4)
►
November
(8)
►
October
(9)
►
September
(7)
►
August
(10)
►
July
(15)
►
June
(9)
►
May
(10)
►
April
(7)
►
March
(8)
►
February
(11)
►
January
(11)
►
2012
(225)
►
December
(19)
►
November
(16)
►
October
(21)
►
September
(16)
►
August
(15)
►
July
(19)
►
June
(17)
►
May
(20)
►
April
(25)
►
March
(26)
►
February
(16)
►
January
(15)
►
2011
(228)
►
December
(13)
►
November
(24)
►
October
(23)
►
September
(18)
►
August
(20)
►
July
(24)
►
June
(15)
►
May
(17)
►
April
(15)
►
March
(19)
►
February
(20)
►
January
(20)
►
2010
(261)
►
December
(20)
►
November
(22)
►
October
(16)
►
September
(18)
►
August
(27)
►
July
(26)
►
June
(24)
►
May
(26)
►
April
(15)
►
March
(22)
►
February
(22)
►
January
(23)
►
2009
(338)
►
December
(17)
►
November
(20)
►
October
(20)
►
September
(28)
►
August
(25)
►
July
(33)
►
June
(38)
►
May
(39)
►
April
(36)
►
March
(27)
►
February
(22)
►
January
(33)
►
2008
(230)
►
December
(30)
►
November
(19)
►
October
(22)
►
September
(21)
►
August
(18)
►
July
(18)
►
June
(16)
►
May
(16)
►
April
(20)
►
March
(17)
►
February
(22)
►
January
(11)
►
2007
(122)
►
December
(10)
►
November
(20)
►
October
(10)
►
September
(13)
►
August
(15)
►
July
(20)
►
June
(16)
►
May
(18)
Blogroll
Technology Blog
Vietnamese Mobile Network Operators in 5G Trials
10 hours ago
WirelessMoves
Raspbian Jessie Support One Year Later
1 day ago
Operator Watch
Israel to auction 5G spectrum this year and launch 5G in 2020
3 days ago
LteWorld
5G Tests, Trials Gain Momentum Across Globe
6 days ago
Small Cells - 3G4G.co.uk
Dense Air: The Neutral Host Small Cell Wholesale Network Operator
3 weeks ago
Dean Bubley's Disruptive Wireless
Private cellular networks - why Ofcom's UK spectrum proposals are so innovative
4 weeks ago
Frank Rayal
Edge Computing Economics: Is Latency Worth the Price?
5 weeks ago
Learning LTE
LTE SON Blog
3 months ago
Daily Wireless
Top 7 Best Cell Phone Plans You Need Right Now (UPDATED 2018)
3 months ago
Communities Dominate Brands
I've Been Bigly And Bad - The Trump Musical
6 months ago
LTE University
Page: Public Course Schedule
10 months ago
Netovate
Indoor motorcycle training in Milton Keynes
1 year ago
SONLTE
A 5G Use case! RED Smartphone with LEIA Holographic Display Tech
1 year ago
3GPP LTE Blog
Nokia 5G
1 year ago
Public Safety LTE
LTE for drone flight management and situational awareness
1 year ago
Unwired Insight
LTE-Advanced taps into unlicensed spectrum with Licensed Assisted Access
3 years ago
Show 10
Show All
Labels
(e)MBMS
(40)
3G
(5)
3GPP
(80)
4.5G
(11)
4G
(76)
5G
(118)
6G
(4)
802.11
(5)
802.11ac
(1)
802.11ax
(2)
802.11n
(3)
802.16n
(1)
802.20
(3)
802.22
(1)
A-GPS
(3)
Ad-Hoc Networks
(5)
Advertisement
(12)
Africa
(17)
Agilent
(17)
AIPN
(8)
Alcatel-Lucent
(43)
Amazon
(1)
Android
(14)
ANDSF
(3)
Anritsu
(6)
Antennas
(35)
APIs
(4)
Apps
(173)
Apps Adult
(5)
Apps Alarm
(1)
Apps Art
(1)
Apps Banking
(3)
Apps Barcodes
(3)
Apps Books
(2)
Apps Broadcast
(5)
Apps Browsing
(6)
Apps Camera
(13)
Apps Car
(4)
Apps Comics
(1)
Apps Content
(4)
Apps Dating
(3)
Apps Education
(1)
Apps Family
(1)
Apps Financial
(3)
Apps Games
(2)
Apps Healthcare
(13)
Apps Keeping Fit
(2)
Apps Location
(8)
Apps Love Detector
(1)
Apps M-Commerce
(3)
Apps Messaging
(3)
Apps Military
(1)
Apps MMS
(4)
Apps Mobile Payments
(3)
Apps Music
(2)
Apps News
(1)
Apps Plane
(1)
Apps Recognition
(1)
Apps Ringtones
(1)
Apps Scanners
(1)
Apps Search
(6)
Apps Security
(11)
Apps SMS
(35)
Apps SocNet
(5)
Apps Speech Recognition
(2)
Apps Speech Translation
(2)
Apps Testing
(1)
Apps USSD
(1)
Apps Video Calling
(3)
Apps Video Sharing
(3)
Apps Video Streaming
(4)
Apps Voicemail
(1)
Apps Wallet
(2)
Apps Wireless Memory
(1)
April Fools' Day
(6)
AR / VR
(11)
Artificial Intelligence
(5)
Asia
(1)
Asus
(1)
AT&T
(9)
Awards and Prizes
(7)
Backhaul
(32)
Base Station
(4)
Battery
(15)
Big Data
(7)
Billing
(10)
Blackberry
(9)
Blockchain
(1)
Bluetooth
(20)
Books
(6)
Broadband
(57)
Broadcom
(1)
Browsers
(4)
BT / EE
(18)
Buildings and Materials
(3)
C-RAN
(9)
Cambridge Wireless (CW)
(73)
CAMEL
(1)
Camera
(16)
Canada
(1)
Capex and Opex
(1)
Carrier Aggregation
(32)
Case Studies
(10)
CBRS
(1)
CBS
(1)
CDMA2000
(1)
Cellular IoT
(1)
CET
(1)
China
(30)
China Mobile
(21)
China Telecom
(2)
Cisco
(9)
Cloud Computing
(4)
CMAS
(2)
CMMB
(3)
Codecs
(10)
Cognitive Computing
(1)
Cognitive radio
(10)
CoMP
(8)
Concept Mobile
(28)
Conferences and Events
(85)
Connected World
(23)
Converged Devices
(2)
CPC
(2)
CSFB
(10)
CSN
(2)
CTIA08
(1)
D2D
(11)
DAS
(6)
Data Offload
(11)
Data Speeds
(6)
Data Traffic Management
(31)
Deployment
(24)
Deutsche Telekom
(13)
Diamater
(1)
Diameter
(10)
Diversity
(1)
DMB
(1)
DTTB
(1)
DVB-H
(6)
eCall
(4)
EDGE
(4)
Edge and Fog Computing
(3)
eHRPD
(1)
Emergency
(28)
ENUM
(3)
Environment and Green Issues
(17)
EPS
(28)
Ericsson
(63)
ETSI
(19)
ETWS
(5)
Europe
(10)
Facebook
(14)
Fast Dormancy
(2)
Femtocell Applications
(12)
Femtocells
(154)
Fibre Optics
(8)
Firefox OS
(3)
Fixed Wireless Access
(2)
FlashLinq
(4)
FMC
(10)
FOKUS FUSECO Forum
(9)
FOMA
(1)
Forecast
(10)
Forum Oxford
(2)
France
(2)
Future Networks
(18)
Future Technologies
(93)
GCF
(5)
GELTE
(3)
General
(36)
Geolocation
(1)
GNSS
(1)
Google
(34)
GPRS
(9)
GPS
(9)
GRX
(4)
GSA
(2)
GSM
(28)
GSMA
(21)
Handovers
(20)
Health
(10)
HetNets
(28)
High Frequency Technologies
(1)
History
(5)
Hong Kong
(1)
HSDPA
(18)
HSDPA Mobile
(2)
HSPA
(43)
HSPA+
(51)
HSS
(1)
HSUPA
(8)
HTC
(8)
HTML5
(1)
Huawei
(44)
HWN
(1)
iBurst
(2)
ICIC
(4)
IDATE Digiworld
(4)
IDC
(2)
IEEE
(13)
IET
(6)
IETF
(3)
IFOM
(4)
IMS
(57)
IMS Services
(9)
IMT-2020
(6)
IMT-Advanced
(16)
India
(29)
Inflight Communication
(2)
Infrastructure Vendor
(11)
Interdigital
(13)
Interference Avoidance
(5)
Interference Management
(9)
Internet of Things
(50)
iPhone
(30)
IPR
(11)
IPTV
(2)
IPv6
(8)
IPX
(8)
IPXS
(1)
ISR
(1)
ITU
(13)
IWLAN
(2)
Japan
(36)
KaiOS
(1)
KDDI
(2)
Keima
(5)
Kenya
(1)
Kids Mobile
(3)
KPI
(2)
KT
(5)
Laptops
(5)
Latin America
(4)
LBS
(13)
LCS
(4)
LG
(15)
LGU+
(1)
Licensing
(5)
LiFi
(3)
LIPA
(5)
LoRaWAN
(8)
LPWAN
(2)
LSTI
(3)
LTE
(475)
LTE & 5G World Series
(160)
LTE Voice and SMS Issues
(47)
LTE-Advanced
(97)
LTE-Advanced Pro
(7)
LTE-M
(1)
Luxury Mobile
(2)
m-Health
(4)
M2M
(58)
Machine Learning
(2)
Market Analysis
(29)
Marketing
(4)
MBB
(41)
MBWA
(1)
MCN
(2)
MDT
(3)
MDTV
(1)
MediaFLO
(5)
Memory
(1)
MEMS
(1)
Mesh Technology
(4)
Metrocell
(7)
Microsoft
(5)
MIMO
(32)
Mindspeed
(6)
MMTel
(1)
Mobile Cloud
(5)
Mobile Data
(40)
Mobile Humour
(48)
Mobile Phones and Devices
(205)
Mobile TV
(46)
Mobile World Congress
(35)
Mobsessed
(1)
Motorola
(16)
MSF
(3)
MSR
(1)
MVNO
(2)
NB-IoT
(1)
NEC
(15)
Netherlands
(1)
Network Architecture
(90)
Network Optimisation
(19)
Network Sharing
(10)
Network Slicing
(5)
NFC
(8)
NG-1
(1)
NGMN
(9)
NGN
(5)
Nigeria
(1)
Nokia
(28)
Nokia Networks
(31)
Nortel
(6)
NTT DoCoMo
(64)
O2
(6)
OFDM
(11)
OMA
(3)
Open RAN
(1)
Open Source
(2)
Operators
(58)
Orange
(16)
OS
(12)
OSA
(2)
OTT
(14)
P2P
(3)
Parallel Wireless
(6)
PCC
(1)
PCRF
(6)
PDN Connections
(1)
Picocells
(9)
PPAC
(1)
Predictions
(6)
Pricing
(7)
Projectors
(3)
ProSe
(11)
Public Safety Comm
(15)
Push Services
(3)
PWS
(4)
QoE
(3)
QoS
(23)
Quad-play
(1)
Qualcomm
(73)
Quantum Technology
(2)
Quintel
(2)
Railway Communications
(4)
RCS
(3)
Receivers
(2)
Regulations
(1)
Relays
(6)
Release 10
(69)
Release 11
(60)
Release 12
(54)
Release 13
(27)
Release 14
(12)
Release 15
(12)
Release 16
(7)
Release 6
(7)
Release 7
(24)
Release 8
(67)
Release 9
(51)
Religion
(2)
Revenues
(8)
Road Safety
(2)
Roaming
(20)
Robotics and Automation
(3)
ROHC
(3)
Rohde and Schwarz
(20)
Rollouts
(37)
Rural Communications
(7)
SAMOG
(1)
Samsung
(41)
Satellite Communications
(21)
SC-FDMA
(5)
SCaaS
(3)
Screen and Display
(5)
SDN / NFV
(14)
SDR
(4)
SDWN
(1)
Security
(52)
Short Range Wireless
(7)
Sigfox
(5)
Signalling
(61)
SIM
(23)
Simulators
(10)
SIP
(3)
SIPTO
(5)
SKT
(6)
Small Cells
(67)
Small Cells Global Congress
(7)
Small Cells World Summit
(19)
Smart Grids
(6)
Smart Home and Cities
(5)
Smartphones
(24)
Smartwatches
(1)
SmartWear
(5)
Softbank
(5)
SON
(44)
Sony Ericsson
(10)
South Korea
(15)
Spectrum
(118)
Sprint
(9)
SRVCC
(7)
SS7
(6)
SSAC
(2)
Standards
(15)
Stats
(173)
Symbian
(1)
Synchronization
(3)
T-Mobile USA
(5)
Taiwan
(1)
Tariff
(1)
TCP/IP
(28)
TD-LTE
(28)
TD-SCDMA
(13)
TDD
(38)
Tech Laws
(1)
Tech Quotes
(1)
Technical Details
(211)
Telefonica
(22)
Telstra
(1)
Testing
(31)
TETRA
(6)
Timing and Phase
(6)
Top Posts
(1)
Training
(9)
Trends
(17)
Triple-play
(2)
Trivergence
(1)
TTCN
(3)
Tutorials
(3)
Twitter Discussion
(14)
Ubiquisys
(17)
UICC
(13)
UK
(27)
UMA
(8)
UMB
(7)
UMPC
(2)
UMTS
(38)
Underwater Wireless
(1)
Unlicensed LTE
(1)
UPCON
(2)
USA
(32)
Use Cases
(3)
User Data Convergence
(1)
User Interface
(2)
USSD
(2)
UWB
(9)
V2X
(7)
VCC
(2)
Verizon
(6)
Videos
(160)
Vodafone
(27)
Voice
(1)
VoIP
(15)
VoLGA
(8)
VoLTE
(36)
VoWiFi
(4)
WebRTC
(4)
White Papers and Reports
(73)
Whitespaces
(5)
Wi-SUN
(1)
WiFi
(71)
WiMAX
(65)
Windows Mobile
(2)
WiTricity
(3)
WPAN
(2)
WUSB
(2)
XGP
(2)
ZigBee
(4)
ZTE
(13)
Google Analytics
No comments:
Post a Comment