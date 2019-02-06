AI in 5G – the why and how

6th Annual 5G conference bringing together key players in the 5G world. You can watch the videos for that event here (not all have been uploaded at the time of writing this post).
We reached out to Dr. Yue Wang to share her presentation with us and she has kindly done so. The presentation and video are embedded below.
Where can #AI be used in #5G infrastructure- presentation by @YueWUK - Energy Saving, Cell Selection, Fronthaul Management, Orchestration & more... @IETevents @IETCommunities #5GTheAdvent Very insightful presentation pic.twitter.com/zJMiry9ksE— Mark Gilmour (@mark_gilmour) January 30, 2019
