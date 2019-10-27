R&S Webinar on LTE-A Pro and evolution to 5G

Rohde & Schwarz recently uploaded a webinar video on their YouTube channel. I found it really useful. It's embedded below.
Topics covered:
- LTE-M / NB-IoT
- feMTC
- UE Category M2
- OTDOA based positioning
- UE Categories
- Unlicensed Spectrum Overview
- LTE in Unlicensed Spectrum
- LWA, LWIP
- LAA, eLAA
- Wi-Fi
- LBT
- LWA mobility
- Carrier Aggregation Enhancements
- Multi-user superposition transmission (MUST)
- Single cell - point to multipoint transmission (SC-PTM)
- SC-PTM Channel Structure
- SC-PTM Channel Flow
- Massive MIMO
- V2X Overview
- eNB scheduling - transmission mode 3
- Distributed scheduling - transmission mode 4
- Direct communication
- LTE Advanced Pro (Release 15)
- Further NB-IoT Enhancements
- Even further enhanced MTC - eMTC4 (Rel-15)
