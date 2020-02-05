5G and Industry 4.0

Telefónica published an infographic on 'Benefits of 5G in Industry 4.0' last week. You can download it on their website here. This reminded me that we have now completed the third video in our series of IoT.
- The beginners guide to M2M, MTC & IoT is discussed here and video is available here.
- Industrial IoT (IIoT) vs IoT is discussed here.
- This blog post with with embedded video / slide looks at Industrie 4.0 (a.k.a. I4.0 or I4)
Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Industry 4.0— 3G4G (@3g4gUK) February 8, 2020
Video in works #3G4G5G #I40 pic.twitter.com/zwavdn1dpL
Slides and Video is embedded below, let us know what you think.
