A Look at the same RRC Message in LTE and 5G Stand-alone Call Scenarios

Some weeks ago the differences in 4G LTE RRC (3GPP 36.331) and 5G NR RRC (3GPP 38.331) and how both protocols interact in EN-DC call scenarios have been discussed in another blog post.
Now I would like to share a visual comparison of the RRC (Connection) Setup Complete message as it is seen in LTE (including EN-DC) and 5G stand-alone (SA) radio connections.
From the figure below one can see that although this message fulfills the same purpose in both radio access technologies its particular contents may look quite differently.
|Different variants of RRC (Connection) Setup Complete message in LTE and 5G stand-alone call scenarios
