Comparison Layer 2 Measurements LTE vs. 5G NR

Yesterday (2020-06-22) 3GPP uploaded the version 1.0 of TS 38.314 "Layer 2 Measurements" for 5G New Radio Rel. 16.
I was wondering about the difference compared to the same LTE standard defined in 3GPP TS 36.314.
The initial look at the table of contents shows significantly less measurements in the NR spec, but a new counter for the number of stored inactive UE contexts. This is due to the introduction of RRC Inactive state in NR RRC specified in 3GPP TS 38.331)
All other differences in the NR standard are related to chapter number 4.2.1.6 "Other measurements defined in TS 28.552".
Here one finds the references to Data Volume, Average Throughput Measurement per UE and DRB as well as PRB usage measurements.
Adding these additional measurements to the list we see in the table of contents it emerges that indeed the number of stored inactive UE contexts is the only major difference in comparison with the LTE standard.
