GSMA recently published updated "5G Implementation Guidelines: SA Option 2". It explains the two types of SMS in 5G, the same way there were 2 types of SMS in LTE.
Within 5GC, SMS Function (SMSF) supports SMS over NAS (SMSoNAS) defined in 3GPP TS 23.501. Besides, SMSoIP can also be considered as IMS based SMS solution under 5G network. SMSoIP can be deployed simultaneously with voice service over IMS to provide both voice and short message service. It is recommended to use SMSoNAS solution if voice services over IMS is not supported or for a 5G data card/Machine Type Communications (MTC)/Non-IMS device without voice service. The network architecture of SMSoIP and SMSoNAS is shown in Figure.
SMS in 5G - A nice quick video by Mpirical#Free5Gtraining #5GTraining #SMS #5G #5GNetwork #5GSBA #SBA #IMS #5GMessaginghttps://t.co/Z9of5iauMB pic.twitter.com/fJ0ZCd4i7E— 5G Training (@5Gtraining) April 16, 2020
Mpirical explains it in the video as embedded below:
Related posts:
- The 3G4G Blog: Mobile Voice Communications is neither Dying, nor Dead!
No comments:
Post a comment