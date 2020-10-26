Understanding the TCO of a Mobile Network

TCO or 'Total Cost of Ownership' is an important topic for the mobile networks. The service providers use it to ascertain how much the network will cost and based on that they decide what they should charge and how much money could make.
In this basic tutorial, we looks at the basic costs in the mobile network, eventually looking at the CapEx and OpEx of RAN and look at how some operators try to reduce the these costs. Slides and video embedded below.
Would love to hear your thoughts and anecdotes.
Related Posts:
- The 3G4G Blog: What is meant by Infrastructure in a Telecoms Network?
- The 3G4G Blog: Mobile Network Cell Tower Site Construction
- The 3G4G Blog: Quick tutorial on Mobile Network Sharing Options
- The 3G4G Blog: Network Sharing is becoming more relevant with 5G
- The 3G4G Blog: Mobile Network Infrastructure Sharing in Japan over Electric Power Infrastructure
- Connectivity Technology Blog: Different Types Of Service Providers
No comments:
Post a comment