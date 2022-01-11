An Introduction to Minimization of Drive Testing (MDT)

Over the last few years, Ralf Kreher has done some fantastic posts on Minimization of Drive Testing (MDT) on this blog (links at the bottom of this post). To complement that, here is a basic introductory tutorial looking at what exactly is meant by MDT and how it's done.
Video embedded below:
The slides from the presentation are available here.
Please check out our 3GPP SON Series videos here.
