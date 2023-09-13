Private Networks Introductory Series

Private Networks has been a hot topic for a while now. We made a technical introductory video which has over 13K views while its slides have over 25K views. The Private Networks blog that officially started in April is now getting over 2K views a month.
In addition, there are quite a few questions and enquiries that I receive on them on a regular basis. With this background, it makes sense to add these Introductory video series by Firecell in a post. Their 'Private Networks Tutorial Series' playlist, aiming to demystify private networks, is embedded below:
The playlist has four videos at the moment, hopefully they will add more:
- Introduction to different kinds of mobile networks: public, private and hybrid networks
- Different Names for Private Networks
- Drivers and Enablers of Private Networks
- Mobile Cellular vs Wi-Fi Private Networks
I also like this post on different names for private networks.
