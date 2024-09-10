GSA's Updates on Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Numbers

In the GSA 4G/5G FWA Forum Plenary back in June, GSA identified announced service offers using LTE or 5G from 554 operators in 187 countries and territories, and launched services from 477 operators in 175 markets worldwide, as of late 2023. However, digging into these global numbers and the regional picture of operators delivering FWA services using LTE or 5G varies widely.
The GSA 4G-5G FWA Forum Plenary brought together operators from the MEA and APAC regions to identify and share their best practice fixed wireless access use cases. The webinar is embedded below:
The FWA Market June 2024 report is available here to download.
