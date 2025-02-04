Beyond KPIs: The Role of Key Value Indicators (KVIs) in 6G

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) have long been the primary benchmarks for evaluating mobile network performance. However, as 6G moves towards a broader societal and environmental impact, the European Hexa-X-II project and its partners advocate for integrating Key Values (KVs) and Key Value Indicators (KVIs) into network design and evaluation.
On 18 December 2024, Hexa-X-II hosted an insightful webinar to highlight the significance of KVIs in shaping the future of 6G. The session underscored how KVIs can complement KPIs by assessing technology’s impact on sustainability, digital inclusion, trust, and ethical considerations.
While the video hasn't been shared, you can download the slides from here.
Why KVIs Matter in 6G Development
Traditionally, mobile network development has been driven by KPIs—throughput, latency, reliability, and spectrum efficiency. However, as 6G aims to support broader global goals such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a shift towards value-based design is necessary. Hexa-X-II proposes a structured methodology where:
- Human and Planetary Goals are identified (e.g., sustainability, digital inclusion, trust).
- Key Values (KVs) are derived from these goals to reflect technology’s intended benefits and potential risks.
- Key Value Indicators (KVIs) provide qualitative or quantitative measures to assess whether these values are met.
From Theory to Application: The Hexa-X-II Process
One of the core challenges in applying KVIs is the interdisciplinary nature of the assessment. Unlike KPIs, which are primarily technical, KVIs require social, economic, and environmental considerations. The Hexa-X-II approach includes:
- Defining Use Case KVIs, which assess the impact of a specific application.
- Defining Enabler KVIs, which measure how well a technical enabler (e.g., AI, NTN, RIS) contributes to key values.
- Mapping KVIs to existing KPIs where possible and identifying gaps where new indicators are needed.
- Iteratively refining KVIs based on real-world evaluations.
A Case Study: Cooperating Mobile Robots
One example discussed in the webinar was the use of cooperating mobile robots, a use case that benefits from 6G-enabled ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC). While KPIs can measure performance (e.g., latency, reliability), KVIs help evaluate the broader impact, such as:
- Environmental KVIs: Energy efficiency, material usage, electronic waste reduction.
- Social KVIs: Job displacement vs. job creation, worker safety, accessibility.
- Economic KVIs: Business viability, affordability, and risk of monopolisation.
By systematically assessing these factors, the Hexa-X-II framework ensures that 6G technology is not just high-performing but also aligned with societal needs.
Lessons Learned and Future Outlook
The adoption of KVIs presents several challenges, including subjective assessments, measurement difficulties, and the need for multi-stakeholder collaboration. However, Hexa-X-II emphasises that:
- Technology impact should be continuously monitored using KVIs.
- Qualitative and quantitative assessments must be combined, rather than relying solely on measurable KPIs.
- A system-level approach is required, integrating perspectives from sustainability, business, and social sciences.
As 6G research advances, KVIs will play a crucial role in ensuring that next-generation networks contribute meaningfully to global sustainability and inclusivity. The Hexa-X-II initiative provides a foundational methodology for integrating values into the traditionally KPI-driven telecom landscape — an approach that could redefine how we measure success in the 6G era.
