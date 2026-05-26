Mid-Band Spectrum Still Matters for 5G and Beyond

Mid-band spectrum has become one of the most important parts of the mobile network story. Low-band spectrum is essential for wide-area coverage and better indoor reach, while high-band spectrum, including mmWave, can provide very high capacity in selected locations. Mid-band sits between these two extremes and provides the practical balance of coverage and capacity that mobile operators need for mainstream LTE and 5G deployments.
A recent GSA report, Mid Band Spectrum Summary Report, May 2026, provides a useful global update on the status of spectrum between 1.71 GHz and 7.125 GHz. This includes familiar bands such as 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz, C-band, n79 and the upper 6 GHz band. Many of these bands have a long history in 2G, 3G and 4G networks, but they continue to remain valuable as operators refarm spectrum for LTE and 5G.
The 1800 MHz band remains one of the most widely used LTE bands globally, while 2100 MHz is a good example of a band originally associated with 3G that is now being reused for LTE and 5G. The 2300 MHz and 2600 MHz bands add further capacity options, with different FDD and TDD arrangements depending on the market.
For 5G, C-band has become the main global capacity layer. It offers more bandwidth than the lower mobile bands, while still being more practical than mmWave for wide-area deployment. This is why 3.5 GHz and related C-band ranges are central to many 5G network rollouts around the world.
Looking ahead, upper 6 GHz is becoming increasingly important for 5G-Advanced and 6G planning. It could provide an additional capacity layer that sits above today’s C-band deployments, while still being more practical than mmWave in many scenarios. Beyond that, future 6G discussions may add new layers such as upper-midband spectrum in the 7 to 15 GHz range and sub-THz spectrum for very high-throughput use cases.
In the short video below, we provide a quick update on mid-band spectrum, using the GSA report as the main data source and adding our own analysis of how these spectrum layers fit into LTE, 5G, 5G-Advanced and future 6G evolution.
Related Posts:
- Free 6G Training: Updated RF Spectrum Tutorial Featuring 6G Insights
- The 3G4G Blog: CBRS Comes of Age as a Shared Spectrum Success Story
- Private Networks Technology Blog: Ericsson Provides Updated Snapshot of Global Private 5G Spectrum Allocations
- Free 6G Training: Multi-Radio Spectrum Sharing (MRSS) and/or Dual-Stack for Initial 6G Rollouts
- The 3G4G Blog: New 5G NTN Spectrum Bands in FR1 and FR2
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