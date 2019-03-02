Beyond-5G and 6G at #MWC19

MWC is huge and there is absolutely no way that I even managed to cover 1% of the floor, even though I spend half a day, every day looking at the demos and talking to companies. I came across just a couple of companies looking at post 5G research. One was Mehdi Bennis, from University of Oulu and a good friend of this blog and the other one was Interdigital, which has featured heavily on 3G4G blogs too.
From the standards point of view, I am only aware of ITU 'Network 2030' (FG NET-2030) that is looking at how future network architectures, requirements, use cases, and capabilities of the networks will change by 2030 and beyond. I blogged about it here.
It's too early to call anything as 6G because we don't even realise the ways in which 5G will change the world and the limitations that will feed into the requirements of IMT-2030 (just guessing the probable name).
So here is the first video from Mehdi Bennis.
Thank you all for visiting #6GFlagship at #MWC19 Finland Pavilion - Looking forward collaborating with you who we met! For more information please visit https://t.co/pyHeQrcJpD - #6G #5G #UniOulu #Oulu - team #AriPouttu #MehdiBennis #OlliLiinamaa #JanneMustonen #Rantakokko pic.twitter.com/WNslWVvadB— 6Gflagship (@6Gflagship) February 28, 2019
Today at #MobileWorldCongress2019 meeting up with @zahidtg and sharing some thoughts on our #6gflagship pic.twitter.com/RDuhkcWwzK— MehdiBen (@PhantomBenn) February 25, 2019
I also caught up with Interdigital and I got a very detailed video on their vision of what comes beyond 5G
Would love to know what else did I miss on 6G and Beyond-5G at MWC 2019.
