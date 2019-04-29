Evolution of Security from 4G to 5G

Dr. Anand Prasad, who is well known in the industry, not just as CISO of Rakuten Mobile Networks but also as the Chairman of 3GPP SA3, the mobile communications security and privacy group, recently delivered a talk on '4G to 5G Evolution: In-Depth Security Perspective'.
3GPP 5G Security via @3GPPLive - https://t.co/1r6xrpg1y0 #NewRadio #NR #NSA pic.twitter.com/AzRSB6347V— Zahid Ghadialy (@zahidtg) August 9, 2018
The video of the talk is embedded below and the slides are available here.
An article on similar topic by Anand Prasad, et al. is also available on 3GPP website here.
