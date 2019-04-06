Some interesting April Fools' Day 2019 Technology Jokes

This year April Fools' Day wasn't as fun as the last one, even though it was on Monday. Many tech companies that make effort didn't make one this year. In fact Microsoft went even further and banned any public facing April Fools' pranks. Anyway, here are some of the jokes that I found interesting.
Parallel Wireless 7G Vision
This one was important for me as it features me (Yay!) and also enhanced my video editing skills. Grateful to CW (Cambridge Wireless) for being part of it too.
Video is slightly long but funny hopefullyParallel Wireless would today like to announces our 7G Vision (#7GVision) - https://t.co/Ffj63NX5F3 - Cambridge Wireless (@cambwireless) will form new Special Interest Group (SIG) to support the 7G Vision with @zahidtg joining the team too. pic.twitter.com/puz3cOoOGn— Parallel Wireless (@Parallel_tw) April 1, 2019
In short, the focus for the next few years will be do design a 7G logo that can explain the vision and connect with people. Did I mention 7GPPPPP?
"#7G Public Private Political Polling Partnership (7GPPPPP) with many different companies and organizations has also been formed to work on this vision."— Emanuel Kolta (@EmanuelKolta) April 1, 2019
Well played @Parallel_tw @cambwireless! ;)#AprilFools https://t.co/Lhxqk2Eifq
Google Sssnakes on a map
added a version of the classic game Snakes into its Google Maps app for April Fools’ Day this year.
The company says that the game is rolling out now to iOS and Android users globally today, and that it’ll remain on the app for the rest of the week. It also launched a standalone site to play the game if you don’t have the app.
Jabra Ear bud(dy)
World’s first shared headphone - engineered for shared music moments. The website says:
The headphones come with an ultra-light headband that extends seamlessly to accommodate the perfect fit for every pair of buddies, so you’ll never have to enjoy another music moment alone. The Jabra Earbud(dy)™ comes with a unique Buddy mode that promises a shared music experience that is tailored to suit each person’s preferences. Fans of voice command will be thrilled to know that with just one touch, the Jabra Earbud(dy)™ can connect to dual voice assistant.
T-Mobile Phone BoothE
T-Mobile USA and their CEO John Legere never disappoints. They always come up with something interesting. Here is a video of the prank
From MacRumours:
T-Mobile is again fighting one of the so-called pain points of the wireless industry with the launch of the Phone BoothE, a completely sound-proof and high-tech phone booth that lets T-Mobile customers escape from noisy areas to make their phone calls. Inside the Phone BoothE you can charge your devices, connect to a smart screen called "Magenta Pages" to mirror your smartphone display, and adjust the lighting to take great selfies.
In regards to the name, T-Mobile is taking a shot at AT&T's misleading 5GE label: "The Phone BoothE is an evolution towards the new world of mobility. Like many in the tech and wireless industry today, we decided that by adding an "E" to the name, you would know it's a real technology evolution."
Although this is an April Fools' Day joke, T-Mobile has actually built the Phone BoothE and deployed them in select locations around New York City, Seattle, and Washington, DC, where anyone will be able to use them. The company on Monday also revealed the T-Mobile Phone BoothE Mobile EditionE, which is more in line with a straightforward April Fools' Day hoax, as it's "literally a magenta cardboard box with a hole in it."
While the actual site disappeared after April 1, the archived version can be seen here.
X-Ray vision Nokia 9 PureView
The Nokia 9 PureView has plenty of cameras on its back, but did you know that the black sensor isn’t a 3D ToF camera but rather an X-Ray sensor? Can be unlocked with the new Nokia X-Ray app in Play StoreUPDATE: Getting ready for go-live! pic.twitter.com/ijsAXz8QhG— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 1, 2019
"Digi-U" from Ericsson Digital
We announce a new innovation from our @EricssonDigital team - a Digi-ize yourself app called: "Digi-U". This app is available for download to your smart phone and within 10 minutes you will have transformed yourself into a mini-me hologram.— Ericsson Digital (@EricssonDigital) April 1, 2019
For more: #HappyAprilFoolsDay :-) pic.twitter.com/iCDiU1lHhj
Parallel Wireless Adds AMPS (1G) Capabilities to Their Unified ALL G Architecture
From the press release:
Worlds First Fully Virtualized AMPS (vAMPS) to enable Modernization and Cost Savings
Parallel Wireless vAMPS is compatible with: Total Access Communications Systems (TACS) in the U.K.; Nordic Mobile Telephone (NMT) System in Scandinavia; C450 in Germany; and NTT System in Japan, among others, and will allow global operators to modernize their 1G infrastructure. The 1G vAMPS solution is also software upgradable to vD-AMPS, for operators who wish to follow that path.
Truphone foldable SIM (F-SIM) for Foldable Smartphones
From Truphone website:
Widely tipped as the next generation in SIM technology, the foldable SIM works on minute hinges that allow it to fold smaller than any previous SIM form factor. Made specifically for foldable phones and other devices, Truphone’s latest innovation fulfils on its broader brand promise to engineer better connections between things, people and business—anywhere in the world.
The F-SIM comes in ‘steel grey’ and, for only £5 more, ‘hot pink’. Pricing structures vary depending on data, storage, roaming charges and device model.
Google Screen Cleaner in the Files app
Mother of All USB-C Hubs for Apple Macbook - HyperDrive Ultimate Ultimate Hub
The Mother of All USB-C Hubs for Apple Macbook - HyperDrive Ultimate Hub with built-in battery, speaker, 3.5" floppy disk drive, parallel, serial, PS/2, AT ports & 40 other ports from @Hyper - https://t.co/KpbZflRDcY #AprilFoolsDay #AprilFools2019 #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/xLIGXLcr8G— 3G4G (@3g4gUK) April 2, 2019
Other funny April Fools jokes:
- Captain Marvel Universal Pager
- Polite Car Horn from Honda Canada
- Duolingo Push
- Shutterstock Announces Plans to Build World’s Largest Brick-and-Mortar Library
- Parody Apple Ad: "The Sound Gardener"
- Audible for Fish
- Logitech Hamsters
- Nissin/HyperX Limited Edition Cup Noodle Headphones
- Roku Press Paws Remote for Pets
- OnePlus Warp Car - Los Angeles to Las Vegas on a single 20 minute charge
- Google Tulip: Decoding the language of flowers
- Introducing Waymo Pet - a self-driving service for pets
- Nvidia R.O.N.: The world's first AI powered virtual gaming assistant.
One of the funniest jokes is Qualcomm's HandSolo that was released back in 1998. You may enjoy watching here.
