Came across this presentation by Michelle Wetterwald, IoT & Emergency services Working group, ETSI EMTEL from EENA (European Emergency Number Association. Thanks to Ken Rehbehn's tweet for making me aware of this. The presentation and the relevant part of video is embedded below.
EENA2019: Track2 session4 _Study of use cases and communications involving IoT devices in emergency solutions_Michelle Wetterwald from EENA (European Emergency Number Association)
Related Posts:
No comments:
Post a Comment