Some Cool Gadgets from CES 2021

Let's start with this short 4 mins video from CNET that quickly shows all the best devices from CES 2021.
The next is this slightly longer 12 minute video that has 20 awesome gadgets for smart homes.
Finally, there is this 11 minute plus video that is a summary of all new mobile phone technology. It's not as polished as the ones before but still good enough.
In addition, here are some links for you to watch the keynotes from relevant to our industry:
Samsung gets full marks for making a short event highlights video here. In addition, they have a press conference video and a detailed keynote video. All details are on their CES microsite here.
TCL's rollable phone and tablet is nicely captured by CNET here. Their CES microsite is here.
LG Electronics may want to learn a few tricks from Samsung as far as making microsites and videos are concerned. They CES micro site is here. The full press conference is here while Engadget summarises the keynote in just over 9 mins here. LG Wing video here makes an interesting viewing.
Finally, here are 3 links that have summarised the best/weird gadgets from CES and yes there are overlaps in their choices
- DigitalTrends: The 15 coolest gadgets at CES 2021
- Pocket-lint Best of CES 2021 Awards: The 15 top gadgets, TVs, laptops and more
- Wired: The best (and strangest) new gadgets from CES 2021
- Mobile World Live - Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room
If you want to share something, feel free to comment.
