Monday, 4 January 2021

Top Videos on 3G4G YouTube Channel

We made quite a few videos last year for our YouTube channel. In fact we crossed over 10K subscribers last year. Here are couple of playlists, one for the Top 5 videos of 2020 and other is Top 10 videos of all time. Hopefully you like them and subscribe to our channel

Top 5 3G4G videos from 2020


Top 10 3G4G videos from all time


 Let us know which ones are your favourite.

Posted by Zahid Ghadialy at 07:35
