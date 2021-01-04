Top Videos on 3G4G YouTube Channel

We made quite a few videos last year for our YouTube channel. In fact we crossed over 10K subscribers last year. Here are couple of playlists, one for the Top 5 videos of 2020 and other is Top 10 videos of all time. Hopefully you like them and subscribe to our channel
Top 5 3G4G videos from 2020
Top 10 3G4G videos from all time
Let us know which ones are your favourite.
