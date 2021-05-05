5G User Plane Redundancy

We looked at the 5G Enhanced URLLC (eURLLC) earlier. One of the ways to improve reliability is to have redundancy in the user plane. This can use different approaches like:
- Duplicating N3
- Adding a secondary gNB using Dual connectivity
- Introducing another UPF
- Two anchor UPFs
In fact they are all built on top of each other so you can decide how critical are your user plane redundancy needs.
I came across this short video from Mpirical embedded below that covers this topic nicely. In case you want to refresh your 5G Core Network architecture, jump to our old tutorial here.
