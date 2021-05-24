ITU Standardization Bureau on Machine Learning for 5G

Last year I blogged about Global ITU AI/ML 5G Challenge on the theme “How to apply ITU's ML architecture in 5G networks". The grand challenge finale happened in December. All the recording and presentations are available here.
Back in October, Bilel Jamoussi from ITU presented a keynote to the 2020 IEEE 5G World Forum plenary session where he addressed the challenges of applying machine learning in networks, ITU’s ML toolkit, and ITU’s AI/ML in 5G Competition. IEEE Tv shared the presentation only in April so the competition part is a bit outdated. It does nevertheless an interesting 20 minute talk.
ITU Recommendation Y.3174, Framework for data handling to enable machine learning in future networks including IMT-2020 is available here.
