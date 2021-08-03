3GPP's 5G-Advanced Workshop Summary

From 28 June to 02 July 2 2021, 3GPP held its first internal workshop on the radio specific content of Release 18, reviewing over 500 company and partner organization’s presentations, to identify topics for the immediate and longer-term commercial needs for:
- eMBB (evolved Mobile BroadBand);
- Non-eMBB evolution;
- Cross-functionalities for both eMBB and non-eMBB driven evolution.
All the documents related to the workshop can be found on the 3GPP website here. The workshop details is available in RWS-210002 while the summary of the RAN Rel-18 workshop is available in RWS-210659.
The following is from 3GPP's news article on 5G-Advanced workshop:
Wanshi Chen, the TSG RAN Chair, summarized that the example areas under each topic serve as a starting point, each subject to further update or removal during the email discussion period - with additional topics still possible, up to the September e-meeting. That RAN#93-e meeting (13-17 September 2021) will see progress on ‘high-level descriptions’ of the objectives for each topic.
List of Topics:
- Further enhancements for CSI (e.g., mobility, overhead, etc.)
- Evolved handling of multi-TRP (Transmission Reception Points) and multi-beam
- CPE(customer premises equipment)-specific considerations
- >4 Tx operation
- Enhanced multi-panel/multi-TRP uplink operation
- Frequency-selective precoding
- Further coverage enhancements
- Layer 1/layer 2 based inter cell mobility
- DAPS (Dual Active Protocol Stack)/CHO (Conditional HandOver) related improvements
- FR2 (frequency range 2)-specific enhancements
- Mobile IAB (Integrated Access Backhaul)/Vehicle mounted relay (VMR)
- Smart repeater with side control information
- KPIs/QoS, application awareness operation, and aspects related to power consumption, coverage, capacity, and mobility (Note: only power consumption/coverage/mobility aspects specific to XR)
- SL enhancements (e.g., unlicensed, power saving enhancements, efficiency enhancements, etc.)
- SL relay enhancements
- Co-existence of LTE V2X & NR V2X
- New use cases and new UE bandwidths (5MHz?)
- Power saving enhancements
- Including both NR & IoT (Internet of Things) aspects
- Including both LTE based 5G broadcast and NR MBS (Multicast Broadcast Services)
- Sidelink positioning/ranging
- Improved accuracy, integrity, and power efficiency
- RedCap positioning
- Deployment scenarios, including duplex mode (TDD only?)
- Interference management
- Air interface (e.g., Use cases to focus, KPIs and Evaluation methodology, network and UE involvement, etc.)
- NG-RAN
- KPIs and evaluation methodology, focus areas and potential solutions
- UE power savings
- Enhancing and extending the support beyond 52.6GHz
- CA (Carrier Aggregation)/DC (Dual-Connectivity) enhancements (e.g., MR-MC (Multi-Radio/Multi-Connectivity), etc.)
- Flexible spectrum integration
- RIS (Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces)
- Others (RAN1-led)
- UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle)
- IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things)/URLLC (Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication)
- <5MHz in dedicated spectrum
- Other IoT enhancements/types
- HAPS (High Altitude Platform System)
- Network coding
- Inter-gNB coordination, with the following example areas:
- Inter-gNB/gNB-DU multi-carrier operation
- Inter-gNB/gNB-DU multi-TRP operation
- Enhancement for resiliency of gNB-CU
- Network slicing enhancements
- MUSIM (Multiple Universal Subscriber Identity Modules)
- UE aggregation
- Security enhancements
- SON (Self-Organizing Networks)/MDT (Minimization of Drive Test)
- Others (RAN2/3-led)
The latest timeline for Release-17/18 is as shown in the diagram above.
The official 3GPP Release-18 page is here. This link is better to navigate through features in different 3GPP releases.
