Qualcomm Demoes Sub-band Half Duplex (SBHD)

Qualcomm has been busy promoting its advanced 5G solutions these last few months in the run up to Mobile World Congress (MWC). You can find a detailed write-up on their website here as well as a feature which they did with RCR wireless here.
One of the innovations that caught my attention was Sub-band Half-Duplex (SBHD). In the first glance it looks like the Enhanced Interference Mitigation & Traffic Adaptation (eIMTA) solution we discussed long back here.
Their article talks about how their 5G multi-cell over-the-air (OTA) test network can now support subband half-duplex, allowing for more flexible service multiplexing as well as improved latency and coverage.
While you can get an idea of what SBHD is from the diagram above, here is a video explaining it further.
Let us know what do you think about how important will this feature be in future 5G networks.
Related Posts:
- The 3G4G Blog: Reducing 5G Device Power Consumption Using Connected-mode Discontinuous Reception (C-DRX)
- The 3G4G Blog: Positioning Techniques for 5G NR in 3GPP Release-16
- The 3G4G Blog: 5G Enhanced URLLC (eURLLC)
- The 3G4G Blog: 5G eXtended Reality (5G-XR) in 5G System (5GS)
- The 3G4G Blog: 5G Private and Non-Public Network (NPN)
- The 3G4G Blog: 5G Integrated Access and Backhaul (IAB) Enhancements in Rel-17
- Connectivity Technology Blog: Will NB-IoT Survive?
- Connectivity Technology Blog: 5G Indoor Precise Positioning
- Telecoms Infrastructure Blog: Transition to Infrastructure 2.0
- The 3G4G Blog - eIMTA: Enhanced Interference Mitigation & Traffic Adaptation
No comments:
Post a Comment