Tuesday, 15 March 2022

5G Network Slicing for Beginners

Network Slicing is a hot topic on our blogs and it looks like people can't get enough of it. So here is a short introductory tutorial from Wray Castle.

The video embedded below explores what Network Slicing is, how it is used, and how it is deployed in the 5G network, as well as (briefly) the role of MEC (Multi Access Edge Computing) in support of specific use cases and potential slice deployments.

Related Posts

Posted by Zahid Ghadialy at 07:35
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 