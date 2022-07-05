5G and Cyber Security

Dr. Seppo Virtanen is an Associate Professor in Cyber Security Engineering and Vice Head of Department of Computing, the University of Turku, Finland. At 5G Hack The Mall 2022, he presented a talk on Cybersecurity and 5G.
In the talk he covered the following topics:
- Cybersecurity and Information Security
- The CIA (Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability) Model
- Achieving the goals of the CIA model
- Intrusion and Detection
- Intrusion detection, mitigation and aftercare
- Smart Environments
- Abstraction levels
- Cybersecurity in smart environments
- Cyber security concerns in smart environments
- Security concerns in Smart Personal Spaces
- Security concerns in Smart Rooms and Buildings
- Security concerns of a participant in a smart environment
- Cyber Security Concerns in Smart Environments
- Cyber Security in the 5G context
- Drivers for 5G security
- Securing 5G
This video embedded below is a nice introduction to cybersecurity and how it overlaps with 5G:
Related Posts:
- The 3G4G Blog: Lawful Intelligence and Interception in 5G World with Data and OTT Apps
- The 3G4G Blog: Realizing Zero Trust Architecture for 5G Networks
- The 3G4G Blog: Bug hunting in 5G Networks and Devices
- The 3G4G Blog: AT&T Cybersecurity Experts Provide 5G Security Overview
- The 3G4G Blog: Everything you need to know about 5G Security
- The 3G4G Blog: Key Technology Aspects of 5G Security by Rohde & Schwarz
- The 3G4G Blog: 5G Roaming with SEPP (Security Edge Protection Proxy)
- 3G4G: Security in 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G Mobile Networks
No comments:
Post a Comment