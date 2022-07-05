Tuesday, 5 July 2022

5G and Cyber Security

Dr. Seppo Virtanen is an Associate Professor in Cyber Security Engineering and Vice Head of Department of Computing, the University of Turku, Finland. At 5G Hack The Mall 2022, he presented a talk on Cybersecurity and 5G. 

In the talk he covered the following topics:

  • Cybersecurity and Information Security
  • The CIA (Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability) Model
    • Achieving the goals of the CIA model
  • Intrusion and Detection
    • Intrusion detection, mitigation and aftercare
  • Smart Environments
    • Abstraction levels
    • Cybersecurity in smart environments
    • Cyber security concerns in smart environments
    • Security concerns in Smart Personal Spaces
    • Security concerns in Smart Rooms and Buildings
    • Security concerns of a participant in a smart environment
    • Cyber Security Concerns in Smart Environments
  • Cyber Security in the 5G context
  • Drivers for 5G security
  • Securing 5G

This video embedded below is a nice introduction to cybersecurity and how it overlaps with 5G:

