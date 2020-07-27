Key Technology Aspects of 5G Security by Rohde & Schwarz

The 3G4G page contains a lot of useful papers and links to security here but we have also looked at evolution of security from 4G to 5G here. Rohde & Schwarz has a short 8-minute video in which wireless technology manager, Reiner Stuhlfauth, explains the key technology aspects ensuring 5G security. The video is embedded below.
Related Links:
- 3G4G: Security in 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G Mobile Networks
- The 3G4G Blog: 5G Roaming with SEPP (Security Edge Protection Proxy)
- The 3G4G Blog: Evolution of Security from 4G to 5G
No comments:
Post a comment