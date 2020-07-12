Anritsu Webinar on 'Evolution of 5G from 3GPP Rel-15 to Rel-17 and Testing Challenges'

At the TSG#88e Plenary meetings that ended on 03 July 2020, Release 16 was completed with both the Stage 3 freeze and the ASN.1 and OpenAPI specification freeze being approved. The 3GPP Release-16 page has more details on timelines but they may shift. See at the bottom of this post.
Anritsu have uploaded a short presentation on their channel that I am embedding below. I have skipped the beginning part but of you feel like you want to listen, jump to the beginning.
Meanwhile in the recently concluded TSG#88e Plenary meetings, there is a discussion on some of the timelines for Release-17 and Rel-18 moving. This graph below is from SP-200606.
In another piece of 3GPP news, RAN Working Group 6 (WG6 or RAN6) – responsible for the GERAN and UTRAN radio and protocol work - was formally closed. No new features but specs will be maintained as necessary, of course.
Finally, here is a short video interview by 3GPP in which Balazs Bertenyi looks back at the recent TSG RAN Plenary e-meeting. He talks about the challenges, about IMT-2020, Rel-16 being just on time & the prospects for Rel-17.
Release 16 - RAN progress from 3GPPlive on Vimeo.
Related Posts:
- 3G4G: 3GPP 5G Specifications
- 3G4G: 5G Health & Safety
- 3G4G: 5G (IMT-2020) Wireless
- The 3G4G Blog: A Technical Introduction to 5G NR RRC Inactive State
- The 3G4G Blog: An Introduction to Vehicle to Everything (V2X) and Cellular V2X (C-V2X)
- The 3G4G Blog: A Look into 5G Virtual/Open RAN - Part 6: Inter-gNB CU Handover involving Xn
- The 3G4G Blog: Carrier Aggregation (CA) and Dual Connectivity (DC)
- The 3G4G Blog: 5G Roaming with SEPP (Security Edge Protection Proxy)
- The 3G4G Blog: Embedded SIM (eSIM) and Integrated SIM (iSIM)
No comments:
Post a comment