Tutorial: A Quick Introduction to 3GPP

We recently made a beginners tutorial explaining the need for The 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), its working, structure and provides useful pointers to explore further. The video and slides are embedded below.
You can download the slides from here.
3GPP experts, what else? pic.twitter.com/Gd7TkwwCwF— 3G4G (@3g4gUK) February 14, 2023
