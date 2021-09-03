3GPP Release 16 Description and Summary of Work Items

Someone reached out recently asking for a summary of Release 16 features. For people who are involved in standards, they already know of a few ways you can get this quickly.
The first is to go to the Releases page here: https://www.3gpp.org/specifications/releases
Here you can see the status of current releases as well as at the bottom of the page you can jump to the individual releases.
A full Release Description is produced by the Work Plan manager at the completion of the work. This has been available since Release-14 onwards. You can go and get the latest version of the following technical reports:
The following is the summary of features listed in 3GPP TR 21.916 for Release-16:
- Enhancement of Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communications (URLLC)
- Enhancement of URLLC support in the 5G Core network
- Physical Layer Enhancements for NR Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communication (URLLC)
- Support of NR Industrial Internet of Things
- Support of LAN-type services
- NR-based access to unlicensed spectrum
- LAN support in 5G
- 5GS Enhanced support of Vertical and LAN Services
- Cellular Internet of Things (IoT)
- Cellular IoT support and evolution for the 5G System
- Additional enhancements for NB-IoT
- Additional MTC enhancements for LTE
- Advanced V2X support
- Improvement of V2X service Handling
- Architecture enhancements for 3GPP support of advanced V2X services
- Application layer support for V2X services
- 5G V2X with NR sidelink
- Northbound APIs related items
- Usage of CAPIF for xMB API
- Enhancement of 3GPP Northbound APIs
- Enhancements for Common API Framework for 3GPP Northbound APIs
- Service Enabler Architecture Layer for Verticals
- Other APIs-related items
- Coexistence with Non-3GPP systems
- Wireless and Wireline Convergence Enhancement
- Access Traffic Steering, Switch and Splitting support in the 5G system architecture
- Railways and Maritime
- Mobile Communication System for Railways 2
- Further performance enhancement for LTE in high speed scenario
- NR support for high speed train scenario
- Maritime Communication Services over 3GPP System
- Mission Critical, Public Warning
- Enhancements of Public Warning System
- MBMS APIs for Mission Critical Services
- Mission Critical Services Security Enhancements
- Other Mission critical improvements
- MCData File Distribution support over xMB
- Enhanced Mission Critical Communication Interworking with Land Mobile Radio Systems
- MBMS APIs for Mission Critical Services
- Enhancements to Functional architecture and information flows for Mission Critical Data
- MC Communication Interworking
- Enhanced Mission Critical Push-to-talk architecture phase 2
- Other Mission Critical activities
- Conversational services, Streaming and TV
- Conversational services
- Coverage and Handoff Enhancements for Multimedia (CHEM)
- Single radio voice continuity from 5GS to 3G
- Volume Based Charging Aspects for VoLTE
- EVS Floating-point Conformance for Non Bit-Exact
- Media Handling Extensions for 5G Conversational Services
- VR QoE metrics
- Media Handling Aspects of RAN Delay Budget Reporting in MTSI
- Removal of H.263 and MPEG-4 Visual from 3GPP Services
- 13.2 Streaming
- Enhancement of LTE for Efficient delivery of Streaming Service
- Enhancements to Framework for Live Uplink Streaming
- Media streaming architecture
- 5G Location and Positioning Services
- 5G positioning services (5G_HYPOS)
- Enhancement to the 5GC LoCation Services
- NR positioning support
- User Identities, Authentication, multi-device
- User Identities and Authentication
- Multi-device and multi-identity
- Slicing
- Enhancement of Network Slicing
- Enhancement of 3GPP management system for multiple tenant environment support
- Business Role Models for Network Slicing
- Enhancement of performance assurance for 5G networks including network slicing
- UE radio capability signalling optimization
- Optimisations on UE radio capability signalling
- Other system-wide Features
- Enablers for Network Automation Architecture for 5G
- Provision of Access to Restricted Local Operator Services by Unauthenticated UEs
- Enhancing Topology of SMF and UPF in 5G Networks
- Private and Non-Public Network Support for NG-RAN
- Service-Based Architecture
- Enhancements to the Service-Based 5G System Architecture
- SBA aspects of enhanced IMS to 5GC integration
- User data interworking, Coexistence and Migration
- Radio Features
- NR-related Release 16 Features
- NR-based access to unlicensed spectrum
- 2-step RACH for NR
- UE Power Saving in NR
- Integrated access and backhaul for NR
- Dual Connectivity (EN-DC) with 3 bands DL and 3 bands UL
- NR mobility enhancements
- Rel-16 NR inter-band CA/Dual Connectivity for 2 bands DL with x bands UL (x=1, 2)
- Rel16 NR inter-band Carrier Aggregation for 3 bands DL with 1 band UL
- Add support of NR DL 256QAM for frequency range 2 (FR2)
- SON (Self-Organising Networks) and MDT (Minimization of Drive Tests) support for NR
- Introduction of NR FDD bands with variable duplex and corresponding framework
- Cross Link Interference (CLI) handling and Remote Interference Management (RIM) for NR
- RF requirements for NR frequency range 1 (FR1)
- NR RF requirement enhancements for frequency range 2
- NR RRM enhancement
- RRM requirement for CSI-RS based L3 measurement in NR
- Over the air (OTA) base station (BS) testing TR
- Release 16 Features impacting both LTE and NR
- Transfer of Iuant interface specifications from 25-series to 37-series
- Introduction of GSM, UTRA, E-UTRA and NR capability set(s) (CS(s)) to the multi-standard radio (MSR) specifications
- Direct data forwarding between NG-RAN and E-UTRAN nodes for inter-system mobility
- eNB(s) Architecture Evolution for E-UTRAN and NG-RAN
- High power UE (power class 2) for EN-DC (1 LTE TDD band + 1 NR TDD band)
- LTE-NR & NR-NR Dual Connectivity and NR Carrier Aggregation enhancements
- 29 dBm UE Power Class for LTE band 41 and NR Band n41
- LTE/NR Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) in band 48/n48 frequency range
- LTE-related Release 16 Features
- LTE-based 5G terrestrial broadcast
- Support for NavIC Navigation Satellite System for LTE
- Even further mobility enhancement in E-UTRAN
- DL MIMO efficiency enhancements for LTE
- Other LTE-only items
- All other Release 16 Features
- Service Interactivity
- RTCP Verification for Real-Time Services
- Stage-3 SAE Protocol Development for Rel16
- Reliable Data Service Serialization Indication
- Shared Data Handling on Nudm and Nudr
- New Services and Markets Technology Enablers – Phase 2
- Ambient noise test methodology for evaluation of acoustic UE performance
- KPI reporting
- Telecom Management
- Network and Service Management
- 5G Management capabilities
- Energy Efficiency of 5G
- OAM aspects of LTE and WLAN integration
- Methodology for 5G management specifications
- Closed loop SLS Assurance
- Trace Management in the context of Services Based Management Architecture and Streaming Trace reporting
- Management of QoE measurement collection
- Network Resource Model (NRM) enhancement
- Charging Management
- Charging Enhancement of 5GC interworking with EPC
- Other charging and management items
- Other items
- Items not (fully) completed in Rel-16
- Remote Identification of Unmanned Aerial Systems
- 5G message service
- Integration of Satellite Access in 5G
If you find them useful then please get the latest document from here.
Related Posts:
- The 3G4G Blog: ATIS Webinar on '5G Standards Developments in 3GPP Release 16 and Beyond'
- The 3G4G Blog: Anritsu Webinar on 'Evolution of 5G from 3GPP Rel-15 to Rel-17 and Testing Challenges'
- The 3G4G Blog: Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS)
- The 3G4G Blog: Qualcomm Explains 5G Millimeter Wave (mmWave) Future & Integrated Access and Backhaul (IAB)
- The 3G4G Blog: 5G User Plane Redundancy
- The 3G4G Blog: NWDAF in 3GPP Release-16 and Release-17
- The 3G4G Blog: UE Radio Capability Signaling Optimization (RACS) in Rel. 16
- The 3G4G Blog: Conditional Handover (Rel. 16) Explained
- The 3G4G Blog: Three New Standards to Accelerate 5G Wireless Wireline Convergence (WWC)
- The 3G4G Blog: Positioning Techniques for 5G NR in 3GPP Release-16
- The 3G4G Blog: Understanding the Dual Active Protocol Stack (DAPS) Handover in 5G
- The 3G4G Blog: 5G Enhanced URLLC (eURLLC)
- The 3G4G Blog: 3GPP MDT - How it works and what is new in Rel. 16
- The 3G4G Blog: Mobile Initiated Connection Only (MICO) mode in 5G System
No comments:
Post a Comment