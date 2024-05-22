Real-world Deployment of Digital Twin and Private Cellular at St Pancras Railway Station

PAULEY are a dynamic UK-based SME at the forefront of the exciting emerging market in big data and interactive tools for business. Pioneers in Spatial Computing, our specialist team are working with clients operating in key industries and sectors including transport, safety critical industries and the education and training sector, to embed innovative digital technology into their business processes.
At Athonet's Uptime 2022 conference, Phil Pauley, CEO at Pauley Interactive, spoke about real-life deployment of Digital Twin and Private Cellular at St Pancras railway station. His talk is embedded below:
There is another playlist shared on PAULEY's YouTube channel that us embedded below:
You can read more about their work with HS2 here.
Related Posts:
- Free 6G Training: What is Digital Twin?
- Free 6G Training: Digital-Twin-Enabled 6G Vision, Architectural Trends, and Future Directions
- Private Networks Technology Blog
No comments:
Post a Comment