6G and Other 3GPP Logos

The Project Coordination Group (PCG) of 3GPP recently approved a new logo for use on specifications for 6G, during their 52nd PCG meeting, hosted by ATIS in Reston, Virginia. As with previous logos, surely people in general will use them not just for 3GPP 6G compliant products, but for all kinds of things.
New 6G logo approved - The Project Coordination Group (PCG) of 3GPP has approved a new logo for use on specifications for 6G, during their 52nd PCG meeting this week. Learn more: https://t.co/sh2yvQtc23 via @3GPPLive#Free6Gtraining #6G #5G #B5G #5GAdvanced #3G4G5G pic.twitter.com/2CtUVBGQgd— Free 6G Training (@6Gtraining) April 24, 2024
Over the years many people have reached out to me to ask for 3GPP logos, even though they are available publicly. All 3GPP logos, from 3G to 6G is available in the Marcoms directory here. In addition to the logo, each directory also lists guidance for use of the logos. For example, 3GPP does not allow the use of the logo as shown on the left in the image on top of the post while the one on the right is okay.
Surely there isn't an issue for general use but for anyone wishing to use the logos for their products, equipment, documentation or books, they will have to strictly comply with the rules.
Related Posts:
- The 3G4G Blog - Tutorial: A Quick Introduction to 3GPP
- The 3G4G Blog: 3GPP RAN Plenary Update and Evolution towards 5G-Advanced
- The 3G4G Blog: IMT-2020 (5G) Requirements
- The 3G4G Blog: Why is 5G called 5G?
- The 3G4G Blog: LTE and LTE-Advanced Official Logos now available
No comments:
Post a Comment