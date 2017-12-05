Summary of 3GPP Release-14 Work Items

With all focus on 5G (Release-15), looks like Rel-14 has been feeling a bit neglected. There are some important updates though as it lays foundation for other services.
3GPP used to maintain Release Descriptions here for all different releases but have stopped doing that since 2014. For Release-14, a new document "3GPP TR 21.914: Release 14 Description; Summary of Rel-14 Work Items" is now available here.
An executive summary from the document:
Release 14 focusses on the following items:
- Improving the Mission Critical aspects, in particular with the introduction of Video and Data services
- Introducing the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) aspects, in particular the Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2)
- Improving the Cellular Internet of Things (CIoT) aspects, with 2G, 3G and 4G support of Machine-Type of Communications (MTC)
- Improving the radio interface, in particular by enhancing the aspects related to coordination with WLAN and unlicensed spectrum
- A set of uncorrelated improvements, e.g. on Voice over LTE (VoLTE), IMS, Location reporting.
The continuation of this document provides an exhaustive view of all the items specified by 3GPP in Release 14.
I have blogged about the Mission Critical Communications here. 3GPP has also done a webinar on this topic which can be viewed here. I like this slide below that summarizes features in different releases.
Then there are quite a few new features and enhancements for V2X. I have blogged about sidelink and its proposed extensions here.
From the document:
The Work Item on “Architecture enhancements for LTE support of V2X services (V2XARC)”, driven by SA WG2, specifies the V2X architectures, functional entities involved for V2X communication, interfaces, provisioned parameters and procedures in TS 23.285.
Figure above depicts an overall architecture for V2X communication. V2X Control Function is the logical function defined for network related actions required for V2X and performs authorization and provisioning of necessary parameters for V2X communication to the UE via V3 interface.
A UE can send V2X messages over PC5 interface by using network scheduled operation mode (i.e. centralized scheduling) and UE autonomous resources selection mode (i.e. distributed scheduling) when the UE is "served by E-UTRAN" while a UE can send V2X messages over PC5 interface only by using UE autonomous resources selection mode when the UE is "not served by E-UTRAN".
Both IP based and non-IP based V2X messages over PC5 are supported. For IP based V2X messages over PC5, only IPv6 is used. PPPP (ProSe Per-Packet Priority) reflecting priority and latency for V2X message is applied to schedule the transmission of V2X message over PC5.
A UE can send V2X messages over LTE-Uu interface destined to a locally relevant V2X Application Server, and the V2X Application Server delivers the V2X messages to the UE(s) in a target area using unicast delivery and/or MBMS (Multimedia Broadcast/Multicast Service) delivery.
Both IP based and non-IP based V2X messages are supported for V2X communication over LTE-Uu. In order to transmit non-IP based V2X messages over LTE-Uu, the UE encapsulates the V2X messages in IP packets.
For latency improvements for MBMS, localized MBMS can be considered for localized routing of V2X messages destined to UEs.
For V2X communication over LTE-Uu interface, the V2X messages can be delivered via Non-GBR bearer (i.e. an IP transmission path with no reserved bitrate resources) as well as GBR bearer (i.e. an IP transmission path with reserved (guaranteed) bitrate resources). In order to meet the latency requirement for V2X message delivery, the following standardized QCI (QoS Class Identifier) values defined in TS 23.203 can be used:
- QCI 3 (GBR bearer) and QCI 79 (Non-GBR bearer) can be used for the unicast delivery of V2X messages.
- QCI 75 (GBR bearer) is only used for the delivery of V2X messages over MBMS bearers.
There are some other interesting topic that are enhanced as part of Release14. Here are some of them:
- Robust Call Setup for VoLTE subscriber in LTE
- Enhancements to Domain Selection between VoLTE and CDMA CS
- MBMS improvements
- eMBMS enhancements for LTE
- IMS related items
- Evolution to and Interworking with eCall in IMS
- Password-based service activation for IMS Multimedia Telephony service
- Multimedia Priority Service Modifications
- Enhancements to Multi-stream Multiparty Conferencing Media Handling
- Enhancement for TV service
- Improved Streaming QoE Reporting in 3GPP (IQoE)
- Quality of Experience (QoE) Measurement Collection for streaming services in UTRAN
- Development of super-wideband and fullband P.835
- Enhancements to User Location Reporting Support
- Enhancing Location Capabilities for Indoor and Outdoor Emergency Communications
- Further Indoor Positioning Enhancements for UTRA and LTE
- Improvements of awareness of user location change
- Terminating Access Domain Selection (T-ADS) supporting WLAN Access
- Enhanced LTE-WLAN Aggregation (LWA)
- Enhanced LTE WLAN Radio Level Integration with IPsec Tunnel (eLWIP)
- Positioning Enhancements for GERAN
- New GPRS algorithms for EASE
- RRC optimization for UMTS
- Multi-Carrier Enhancements for UMTS
- DTX/DRX enhancements in CELL_FACH
- LTE radio improvements
- Enhancements on Full-Dimension (FD) MIMO for LTE
- Downlink Multiuser Superposition Transmission for LTE
- Performance enhancements for high speed scenario in LTE
- Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) of EPC nodes
- Paging Policy Enhancements and Procedure
- Shared Subscription Data Update
- Service Domain Centralization
- Control of Applications when Third party Servers encounter difficulties
- PS Data Off Services
- Enhancement to Flexible Mobile Service Steering
- Sponsored data connectivity improvements
- Group based enhancements in the network capability exposure functions
- Improved operator control using new UE configuration parameters
- Charging and OAM stand alone improvements
- Rel-14 Charging
- ...
