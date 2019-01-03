Nice short articles on 5G in 25th Anniversary Special NTT Docomo Technical Journal

Top 10 posts for 2018 featured 6 posts on 5G while top 10 posts for 2017 featured 7. In makes sense to start 2019 posting with a 5G post.
A special 25th Anniversary edition of NTT Docomo Technical Journal features some nice short articles on 5G covering RAN, Core, Devices & Use cases. Here is some more details for anyone interested.
Radio Access Network in 5G Era introduces NTT Docomo's view of world regarding 5G, scenarios for the deployment of 5G and also prospects for further development of 5G in the future. The article looks at the main features in 5G RAN that will enable eMBB (Massive MIMO), URLLC (short TTI) and mMTC (eDRX).
Core network for Social Infrastructure in 5G Era describes the principal 5G technologies required in the core network to realise new services and applications that will work through collaboration between various industries and businesses. It also introduces initiatives for more advanced operations, required for efficient operation of this increasingly complex network.
This article also goes in detail of the Services Based Architecture (SBA). In case you were wondering what UL CL and SSC above stands for; UpLink CLassifiers (UL CL) is a technology that identifies packets sent by a terminal to a specific IP address and routes them differently (Local Breakout) as can be seen above. It is generally to be used to connect to a MEC server. Session and Service Continuity (SSC) is used to decide if the IP address would be retained when the UE moves to a new area from the old one.
According to the article, the medium term strategy of R&D division of NTT Docomo has three main themes: 5G, AI and Devices. In simple terms, devices will collect a lot of data which will become big data, 5G will be used to transport this data and the AI will process all the collected Big Data.
NTT Docomo has also redefined the devices as connecting through various technologies including cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Fixed communications.
The final article on 5G, Views of the Future Pioneered by 5G: A World Converging the Strengths of Partners looks at field trials, partnerships, etc. In fact here the embedded video playlist below shows some of these use cases described in the article
In addition there are other articles too, but in this post I have focused on 5G only.
The 25th Anniversary Special Edition of NTT Docomo Technical Journal is available here.
Interested readers should also check out:
Interested readers should also check out:
Interested readers should also check out:
Nice article in 25th Anniversary special NTT Docomo technical journal - "History of Mobile Communications with a Look Back at NTT DOCOMO R&D and Outlook for the Future" - https://t.co/DolDIm15jL featuring @seizo_onoe pic.twitter.com/QVlpPXvFQS— 3G4G (@3g4gUK) January 3, 2019
The 25th Anniversary Special Edition of NTT Docomo Technical Journal is available here.
