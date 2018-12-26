Wednesday, 26 December 2018

Top 10 posts for 2018



Here is a list of top 10 posts for 2018 in ascending order of popularity:

10. 5G Security Updates - March 2018

9. Telefonica: Big Data, Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Connect the Unconnected

8. Automated 4G / 5G HetNet Design

7. 5G New Radio Standards and other Presentations

6, Some interesting April Fools' Day 2018 Technology Jokes

5, 5G Network Architecture Options (Updated)

4. #CWHeritage Talk: The history of synchronisation in digital cellular networks

3. LoRa is quietly marching on...

2. 5G Network Architecture, Design and Optimisation - Jan 2018

1. Tutorial: Service Based Architecture (SBA) for 5G Core (5GC)

There were so many other posts that were close to the 10th most popular post. It's always a challenge on which of them make it and which don't. Thanks to everyone for supporting the blog and allowing me to share presentations, slides, videos, etc.


