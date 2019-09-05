5G and Fixed-Mobile Convergence (FMC)

We recently made a new video looking at how 5G architecture caters for Trusted and Untrusted Wireless Access as well as Wireline Access. The presentation discusses:
- Untrusted non-3GPP access networks;
- Trusted non-3GPP access networks (TNAN);
- Wireline access networks;
- Non-5G-Capable over WLAN (N5CW);
- Access Traffic Steering, Switching and Splitting (ATSSS)
Slides and video embedded below.
Related Posts:
- Tutorial: Service Based Architecture (SBA) for 5G Core (5GC)
- Updated 5G Terminology Presentation (Feb 2019)
- An Introduction to Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN)
- 3G4G: 3GPP 5G Specifications
- 3G4G: 5G (IMT-2020) Wireless
- Opinion: What is "Real 5G" or "True 5G"
- The Politics of Standalone vs Non-Standalone 5G & 4G Speeds
- New 3GPP Release-17 Study Item on NR-Lite
- 5G SpeedTests and Theoretical Max Speeds Calculations
No comments:
Post a Comment