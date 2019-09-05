Sunday, 15 September 2019

5G and Fixed-Mobile Convergence (FMC)


We recently made a new video looking at how 5G architecture caters for Trusted and Untrusted Wireless Access as well as Wireline Access. The presentation discusses:
  • Untrusted non-3GPP access networks;
  • Trusted non-3GPP access networks (TNAN);
  • Wireline access networks;
  • Non-5G-Capable over WLAN (N5CW);
  • Access Traffic Steering, Switching and Splitting (ATSSS)

Slides and video embedded below.





Related Posts:

Posted by Zahid Ghadialy at 07:35
Labels: , , , , , , ,
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 