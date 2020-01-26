NTT Docomo's Vision on 5G Evolution and 6G

NTT Docomo released a whitepaper on 5G Evolution and 6G. In a press release they announced:
NTT DOCOMO has released a white paper on the topic of 6G, the sixth-generation mobile communications system that the company aims to launch on a commercial basis by 2030. It incorporates DOCOMO's views in the field of 5G evolution and 6G communications technology, areas that the company has been researching since 2018. The white paper summarizes the related technical concepts and the expected diverse use cases of evolving 5G and new 6G communication technologies, as well as the technology components and performance targets.
Mobile communication systems typically evolve into the next generation over a period of roughly ten years; DOCOMO commenced its research into the commercial launch of 5G in 2010. In 2018, the company conducted successful radio wave propagation experiments at frequencies of up to 150 GHz, levels which are expected to enable the much faster and larger-capacity communications that 6G will require.
DOCOMO will continue to enhance the ultra-high-speed, large-capacity, ultra-reliable, low-latency and massive device-connectivity capabilities of 5G technology. It will continue its research into and development of 5G evolution and 6G technology, aiming to realize technological advances including:
- the achievement of a combination of advances in connectivity, including ultra-high speed, large capacity and low latency
- the pioneering of new frequency bands, including terahertz frequencies
- the expansion of communication coverage in the sky, at sea and in space
- the provision of ultra-low-energy and ultra-low-cost communications
- the ensuring of highly reliable communications
- the capability of massive device-connectivity and sensing
Visitors to DOCOMO Open House 2020 will be able to view conceptual displays incorporating DOCOMO's vision of the evolution of 5G technologies into 6G. The event will take place in the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition complex in Tokyo on January 23 and 24. DOCOMO also plans to hold a panel session entitled "5G Evolution and 6G" on January 24.
Videos from Docomo Open House are embedded below, along with a previous talk by Takehiro Nakamura from 6G Summit.
6G has become a hot topic, especially after China announced back in November that they are working on 6G. We have some interesting tweets on 6G as well.
This one from Stefan Pongratz, Dell'Oro group shows the timeline for 5G, Pre-6G and 6G
5G is not all the same by @StefanPongratz - https://t.co/5ladQa2RGC #SA #NSA #6G #eMBB #URLLC #mMTC #FWA— 3G4G (@3g4gUK) August 9, 2019
Ties in nicely with #CWTEC theme @cambwireless @zahidtg pic.twitter.com/R6FfwhUG1J
This one provides a timeline all the way from Release 99 up till 21
3GPP Release - Technology— 3G4G (@3g4gUK) October 8, 2019
99 - UMTS (3G)
4
5 - HSDPA (3.5G)
6 - HSUPA
7 - HSPA+
8 - LTE (3.9G)
9
10 - LTA-A (4G)
11
12
13 - LTE-A Pro (4.5G)
14
15 - 5G
16
17
18 - 5.5G?
19
20
21 - 6G?#CWTEC #3G4G5Gpic.twitter.com/vQi5Dhfsno
Finally, here is a tweet highlighting the 6G research
6G Research Directions and Vision (with source) for anyone interested - https://t.co/i9XzG3bjFv - frankly that's really high expectations and we worry about laws of physics. 10-100μs latency?— 3G4G (@3g4gUK) August 16, 2019
(Paging @IEEEFutureNtwks @ComSoc @PhantomBenn @alainmouradUK @simonchapman ) #CWTEC pic.twitter.com/5dQQxDoQp0
Finally, the paper acknowledges the 5G challenges and focus areas for 5G evolution, before focusing on 6G.
Finally, here is another view from iDate Digiworld comparing 5G vs 6G in terms of performance, spectrum and network.
Shouldn't Rls 18 be labelled as "full 5G", not 5.5G, as it will contain 5G NSA and SA, plus all those things that didn't make 16 or 17?
