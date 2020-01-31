Prof. Andy Sutton: Backhauling the 5G Experience - Jan 2020

Prof. Andy Sutton has shared quite a few presentations and talks on this blog. His presentations from the annual 'The IET 5G Seminar' has made it to the top 10 for the last 3 years in a row. His talk from 2019, 2018 & 2017 is available for anyone interested.
The title of this year's conference was '5G 2020 - Unleashed'. The details are available here and the video of all the talks are here. As always, the slides and video is embedded below.
Slides
Video
There are a lot of bands that keep on getting mentioned, especially in relation to backhaul. Here is a summary of these bands that would come handy.
Related Posts:
- Prof. Andy Sutton: 5G Radio Access Network Architecture Evolution - Jan 2019
- Prof. Andy Sutton: 5G Network Architecture, Design and Optimisation - Jan 2018
- Prof. Andy Sutton: 5G Network Architecture and Design Update - Jan 2017
- Prof. Andy Sutton #CWHeritage Talk: The History of Synchronization in Digital Cellular Networks
- Connectivity Technology Blog: An Introduction to Different Types of Backhaul
- 5G Evolution with Matthew Baker, Nokia
- Exploring Network Convergence of Mobile, Broadband and Wi-Fi
- 5G and Fixed-Mobile Convergence (FMC)
No comments:
Post a Comment