An Introduction to Vehicle to Everything (V2X) and Cellular V2X (C-V2X)

We made an introductory tutorial explaining vehicle to everything. There are 2 different favours of V2X as shown in this tweet below
We have a new section on 3G4G homepage - Vehicle to Everything (V2X) - https://t.co/enOdeIcLE5#3G4G5G #V2V #V2X #V2I #V2P #V2N #CAVs #ConnectedCars #AutonomousCars #3GPP #Specifications #Standards #Whitepapers #Webinars— 3G4G (@3g4gUK) June 28, 2020
One is based on IEEE 802.11p (802.11bd in future). It is known by different names, DSRC, ITS-G5, etc. The other is the cellular V2X or C-V2X. It started as basic D2D but has evolved over the time. The slides and video are embedded below but this topic will need revisiting with more details.
Related Posts:
- Connectivity Technology Blog: Introduction to Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CAVs)
- 3G4G: Vehicle to Everything (V2X)
- The 3G4G Blog: 3GPP Sidelink and its proposed extensions
- The 3G4G Blog: 5G New Radio Standards and other Presentations
No comments:
Post a comment