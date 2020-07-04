Saturday, 4 July 2020

An Introduction to Vehicle to Everything (V2X) and Cellular V2X (C-V2X)


We made an introductory tutorial explaining vehicle to everything. There are 2 different favours of V2X as shown in this tweet below


One is based on IEEE 802.11p (802.11bd in future). It is known by different names, DSRC, ITS-G5, etc. The other is the cellular V2X or C-V2X. It started as basic D2D but has evolved over the time. The slides and video are embedded below but this topic will need revisiting with more details.







Related Posts:
Posted by Zahid Ghadialy at 07:35
Labels: , , , , , , , , , ,
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 