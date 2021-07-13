The History of Camera Phones

Last year, Professor Nigel Linge Director of the Computer Science, Networking and Mathematics Directorate and Professor of Telecommunications at the University of Salford, Manchester presented a talk at IET, titled "Nobody saw it coming - the rise and rise of the camera-phone ".
The following is the summary of the talk from the flyer (can't find link):
When you buy a new smartphone, what features do you look for? It is probably a safe bet that its ability to make and receive phone calls is well down the list, if on it at all! Yet the quality of the camera is probably near the top. How ironic that a technology that began life as a mobile telephone is now marketed and sold based on everything else it can do. This webinar will examine the extraordinary rise and rise of the camera-phone, from the Sharp J-SHO4 in 2000, to pushing the megapixel count up from one in 2004 to five in 2006, and then eight in 2008 to today's one-hundred plus megapixel, 4K HD video recording, multi-camera, offerings. From the first selfies, to transforming social media and turning everyone into an on-the-spot news reporter, the camera-phone has had a phenomenal impact on society in its first twenty years.
I definitely recommend watching the video, it's available on the IET page here.
Related Posts:
- Connectivity Technology Blog: 30 Years of Mobile History in UK: 1985 - 2015
- The 3G4G Blog: The Iconic British Red Phone Boxes
- The 3G4G Blog: 100 years of Wireless History
- The 3G4G Blog - CW Heritage Talk: The History of Synchronization in Digital Cellular Networks
- The 3G4G Blog: A quick case study on Smartwatches
- The 3G4G Blog: Embedded SIM (eSIM) and Integrated SIM (iSIM)
- The 3G4G Blog: The Futuristic Concept of 'Smart & Intelligent' Batteries
- The 3G4G Blog: A Primer on Pagers
No comments:
Post a Comment